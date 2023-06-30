C8 Corvette Compared To Porsche Cayman GTS, Lotus Emira

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Does the American sports car come out on top?

The last time there was a big smackdown involving America, Germany, and the UK it was the good ol’ USA that came out as the hero by a mile. We’re talking about international conflicts, of course, because in the automotive work things have been a dogfight off and on throughout the years. While some people lean more toward American, German, or British performance out of an implicit bias, we try to stay more neutral when it comes to our sports cars.

Still, it’s great to see the C8 Corvette really shaking up the scene and winning over a lot of folks. Some longtime critics of America’s sports car are having to eat crow or at least have started changing their tune about the ‘Vette. And it’s about time.

Watching this matchup with a C8 Corvette Stingray taking on a Porsche Cayman GTS and Lotus Emira via EverydayDriver helps illustrate why the mid-engine American is making waves. The presenters have high praise for it in their review, insisting that whatever you’ve heard about the C8, it’s even better when you experience the car firsthand.

That’s not to say the Porsche and Lotus are pushovers. Both seem like valiant efforts from those storied automakers and absolutely would be a blast to own. In fact, one could argue they demonstrate how the push toward electrification is in fact sharpening the performance dynamics of holdover ICE performance vehicles.

But as EverydayDriver points out, if you want bang for your buck, the C8 Corvette Stingray is where it’s at. That’s especially true if you live in North America. And the great thing is it looks exotic enough to impress even those people who don’t know much about cars and so think only European designs matter.

