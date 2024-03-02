S.C. Woman Who Allegedly Drove Under the Influence and Killed Bride on Her Wedding Day Released on Bond

Jamie Komoroski posted $150,000 bond 10 months after the incident on Friday

The South Carolina woman who allegedly was three times over the legal blood alcohol limit when she hit a golf cart and killed a bride on her wedding day in April 2023 has now been released on bond.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, posted $150,000 bond on Friday, according to court and jail records from the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. She was previously denied bond in August.

The Post and Courier noted that if Komoroski — who faces reckless vehicular homicide charges and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury — hadn't been brought to trial by March, she would be placed on house arrest in Charleston County.

A prosecutor told the outlet that the March trial deadline was not realistic and that "the judge knew that when he granted her bond."

Komoroski's release comes 10 months after she's alleged to have been under the influence when she hit a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson with her car.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal previously told PEOPLE in a statement that 34-year-old Miller died on the scene on April 28 from blunt force injuries.

Her husband, meanwhile, has since had “reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury," according to a GoFundMe page from his mother. Two other people were reportedly injured but survived.

Komoroski's attorney, Chris Gramiccioni, provided a statement to PEOPLE on Saturday.

“We have consistently asserted that Jamie is not a flight risk or danger to the community, and she now looks forward to demonstrating her continued commitment to rehabilitation upon her pretrial release from detention,” he said.

WCSC reported that Komoroski will only be allowed to leave home for medical emergencies or court orders, and will be required to wear a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring device.



The outlet previously reported that Komoroski had an alleged blood alcohol level of 0.261 percent, citing the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s toxicology report. The state's legal limit is 0.08.

WCSC also noted that witnesses said she appeared "dazed and confused” after driving an alleged 65 mph in a 25 mph zone before the crash. Komoroski was also alleged in an affidavit to have nearly fallen down when asked by police to do a sobriety test.

Miller and Hutchinson had just left their wedding reception that night, while Komoroski had allegedly spent her night “bar hopping." Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit suit on behalf of Miller less than a month later, per records reviewed by PEOPLE. The suit alleged that "by the end of the night, Jamie Komoroski was grossly and dangerously intoxicated."

During Komoroski's August hearing, in which she was initially denied bond, impact statements were given by loved ones of Miller. “She didn't just kill my child," Lisa Miller, the bride's mother, said. "She killed all of us.”

At the time, Circuit Judge Michael Nettles called it "a very tragic situation for all concerned."



