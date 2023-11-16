C.T. Pan, in need of a strong finish to retain full status in 2024, withdrew from the 2023 RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – C.T. Pan’s season ended early on Thursday.

Pan withdrew from the RSM Classic on Thursday after playing nine holes citing a left wrist injury.

Pan, 32, entered the final event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season at No. 129 in the FedEx Cup point standings and in need of a strong finish to jump into the top 125 and retain full status for the 2024 season.

The winner of the 2019 RBC Heritage, Pan shot 6-over 42 on his first nine holes, the back nine at the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort.

Pan, who played on the International Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup, recorded just three top-25 finishes this season. He finished the regular season at 120th but struggled during the FedEx Cup Fall: three missed cuts, two withdrawals and a T-9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Pan should still have conditional status and be able to play out of the Nos. 126-150 category next season.

C.T. Pan WD during the first round of The RSM Classic due to a left wrist injury. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 16, 2023

