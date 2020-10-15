C-SPAN has indefinitely suspended its political editor, Steve Scully, after he lied about his Twitter account being hacked, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

“For several weeks, I was subjected to relentless criticism on social media and in conservative news outlets regarding my role as moderator for the second presidential debate, including attacks aimed directly at my family,” Scully said in a statement on Thursday. “Out of frustration, I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci. The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed my Twitter account had been hacked. These were both errors in judgment for which I am totally responsible for. I apologize.”

Last Friday, Scully said his account was hacked and denied sending a tweet to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci asking if he should respond to President Trump’s calling him a “Never Trumper” during a Fox News interview. At the time, both C-SPAN and the Commission on Presidential Debates publicly supported Scully and backed his claim that the account had been hacked.

According to AP, Scully admitted he lied to C-SPAN on Wednesday, but the network said it would allow him to come back after some “distance from this episode.”

“He understands that he made a serious mistake,” C-SPAN told AP. “We were very saddened by this news and do not condone his actions.”

“After some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN,” the network also said.

Read original story C-SPAN’s Steve Scully Suspended After He Admits Lying About Twitter Hack At TheWrap