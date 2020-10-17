César Odio, who managed Miami during some of its most turbulent times, dies at 84

César Humberto Odio, who managed Miami during some of the city’s most aggressive growing pains in modern times, has died at 84.

Odio’s son Carlos said his father died early Saturday morning at his Key Biscayne home.

Odio, who served as Miami’s assistant city manager during the Mariel exodus in 1980 and then as city manager from 1985 to 1996, had a rare and aggressive tumor — a neuroendocrine carcinoma — “that was only discovered three weeks ago,” his son said.

View photos César Odio was the assistant city manager of Miami during the Mariel exodus in 1980 and served as city manager from 1985 to 1996. More

The cancer battle would be one challenge, in a life filled with many, he could not defeat in the end.

Twice an exile to Miami

Born in Havana on Jan. 30, 1936, as the eldest of 10 children, Odio exiled twice in Miami. The first time, in the 1950s, he had fought against the Batista regime alongside his parents. He left Cuba for Miami as a 24-year-old father of two with his first wife.

His first job in the Magic City? Washing dishes.

Odio returned to Cuba to run a subsidiary of his father’s trucking business. But when his parents were arrested and jailed for a decade for plotting against Fidel Castro, Odio left for Miami, once again in exile, in 1960, his family said.

Soon he would join Maule Industries, a cement company run by a friend from his first exile: the late Maurice Ferré, who would have his own long, storied run in Miami politics as the city’s first Puerto Rican mayor.

The exile experience gave Odio an empathy characterized his long tenure in public service, his family and colleagues said. This trait would counterbalance a public fall from grace that found Odio incarcerated for a year in federal prison for blocking an FBI probe into corruption at City Hall in 1996.





“César was a player in various chapters of both the Cuban exile story and Miami,” his family said in a prepared obituary. “Maurice Ferré — his contemporary and colleague in both the private and public sector — has been called a ‘father of modern Miami.’ César was more akin to a coach, focused on personnel and preparation, and seeing his team through both wins and losses.”

Odio’s former colleagues say that that is one meaningful way in which they will fondly recall him.

‘This was a Cuban thing’

Miami-Dade Commissioner Xavier Suarez was Miami’s first Cuban-born mayor. His first eight years in that office, starting in the mid-1980s, coincided with Odio’s run as city manager.

When the Mariel boatlift happened in May 1980, Suarez met up with Odio at what was then known as Tent City, an area under Interstate 95 in downtown Miami that temporarily sheltered hundreds of Cuban refugees who had arrived by Castro’s boats.

Odio worked for Miami for 17 years, including 11 as its city manager. During his time, Odio, the Miami Herald reported, “became one of the best-known exile figures in the country.”

He organized aid for thousands of Cuban refugees after the Mariel boatlift, helped quell riots in Miami in the tumultuous 1980s and in a federal prison where Cuban detainees fought over living conditions.

“The thing that made him remarkable was he was the best manager to be in a crisis,” Suarez said of Odio. “On that issue I remember I was not mayor. I was a frustrated aspirant of the city commission and had lost one of many elections and I went to Tent City by the expressway to see some friends of mine who were there as volunteers. Bleeding heart liberals on immigration — and he was that, too, by the way. And watching César as assistant city manager, and all the volunteers, and the spirit, the spirit of giving, the spirit of treating these folks as the most important people in our community, was really heartwarming.”

Story continues