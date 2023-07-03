C.P. Company and 1017 ALYX 9SM Join HEAT for Exclusive Mystery Boxes

HEAT, the trendsetting platform known for its luxury fashion mystery boxes, has announced two exciting partnerships with cult-loved brands C.P. Company and 1017 ALYX 9SM.

C.P. Company, the revered Italian "Godfather of streetwear," has been a pioneer of technical innovation since 1971. Their military-inspired performance wear, particularly the iconic Mille jacket with goggles, has become a staple in urban fashion. The forthcoming HEAT BOX will feature essential pieces from C.P. Company's menswear collection, including goggle jackets, beanies and jerseys.

HEAT also introduces the STREETWEAR BOX and STREETWEAR BOX PLUS, offering a multi-brand mystery box experience in two pricing categories. In addition to coveted Off-White items, this release will include select pieces, such as jewelry, knitwear and jerseys, from the complete 1017 ALYX 9SM archive, renowned for its blend of streetwear and luxury craftsmanship.

The exclusive C.P. Company box, priced at £380 (approximately $481 USD), and the STREETWEAR boxes, available at £299 and £500 (approximately $319 USD and $633 USD), featuring 1017 ALYX 9SM are now available for purchase on HEAT's website.

