/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Libero Copper & Gold Corporation./

In the news release, Libero Invites Shareholders to Join a Virtual Investor Update, issued 26-May-2021 by Libero Copper & Gold Corporation. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the virtual investor update will be held from 8:00 to 9:00 am Pacific Time rathern than Eastern Time, as originally issued inadvertently. The link to the virtual investor update has also been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Libero Invites Shareholders to Join a Virtual Investor Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to invite stakeholders, investors, analysts, and any other interested parties to join Libero's President & CEO, Ian Harris, for a virtual investor update on Tuesday, June 1, from 8:00 to 9:00 am Pacific Time. Ian Harris will discuss the company's strategic growth as well as provide an update on recent advances at the Big Bulk, Big Red, Esperanza, and Mocoa porphyry copper projects. The update will be followed by a Q&A session.

Investor Call Details

What: Libero's Virtual Investor Update .

When: 8:00 – 9:00 am Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Where: click here to register.

How: Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes Big Red (a new grassroots discovery) and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, Canada; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Mocoa in Putumayo, Colombia. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

