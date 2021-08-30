/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- PlantX Life Inc./

PlantX Life Inc. issues a correction from source with respect to the news release disseminated by the Company on August 27, 2021.The news release was titled "PlantX Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results" instead of "PlantX Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results". In addition, all references to fiscal periods in 2021 and 2020 should have been read as fiscal periods in 2022 and 2021, respectively. This press release corrects and replaces the previous press release.

PlantX Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce its interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

PlantX Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.)

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

The Company generated gross revenue of $4,089,705 for the three month period ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $3,956,815 from the gross revenue generated in Q1 2021.





Cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $2,952,592.





Net loss was $10,283,084 of which $5,937,614 was the result of share-based compensation and a loss per share of $0.09.





The Company achieved a gross margin of 28% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 23% in Q4 2021.





As of June 30, 2021, the Company had working capital of $14,905,700, inclusive of cash of $13,573,427.

"PlantX continues to invest its efforts and resources strategically to grow and meet the demand for our plant-based products," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "It is encouraging to see the impact of our work. We are more committed than ever to continue building our business by executing on our mission and expansion goals."

The information provided within this release should be read in conjunction with PlantX's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is https://investor.plantx.com/.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release includes references to "gross margin", which is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. PlantX defines gross margin as the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold divided by revenue (expressed as a percentage), prior to the effect of a fair value adjustment for inventory. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measure may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations, including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

