Céline Dion's Neurological Disease Has Gotten Worse

Her sister just shared an update on the superstar's health after she was diagnosed with Stiff-Persons Syndrome in December 2022.

Céline Dion's sister just shared an update on the super star's health after she was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition called Stiff-Persons Syndrome in December 2022. Claudette Dion recently disclosed that the disease has progressed, and Céline has lost "control over her muscles."

"She doesn't have control over her muscles," she told 7 Jours, per the translation from E!. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'"

Claudette went on to explain that Céline hasn't given up her dream of performing on stage just yet. "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage," she continued. "In what capacity? I don't know."

Back in May, Céline was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour due to the progressive disease. She made the announcement on Instagram at the time writing, "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."

In August, Claudette brought fans up to date during an interview with Le Journal de Montreal. She said that their sister Linda had been living with Céline in Las Vegas while also working with researchers who specialize in the disorder. “We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” Claudette said at the time, per SheMazing. “I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond [when performing], she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it.”

One positive to come out of the situation is that Céline has been able to spend more time with her kids, son René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy (who she shared with her late husband René Angélil). In fact, Céline and her sons attended a hockey game together to watch the Montreal Canadiens vs. the Vegas Golden Knights.

