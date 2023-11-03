Céline Dion Shares Rare Photo with Her 3 Sons at Hockey Game — See the Pictures!

The group watched the Montreal Canadiens compete versus the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Monday

Celine Dion/ Instagram Celine Dion and her 3 sons attend a hockey game together

Céline Dion and her kids are celebrating the start of the holiday season by spending quality time together.

Dion and her sons watched the Montreal Canadiens play the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday. The music legend, 55, documented the "fun time" in a recent Instagram post that was filled with rare group photos.

"They played so well, what a game," added Dion in the caption. "Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!"

In the photos, Dion and her son René-Charles, 22, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, are seen visiting with the Canadiens after the game. Apart from sharing a clip of the singer's visit on X, formerly known as Twitter, the team left a sweet comment on the post that read, "Thank you for the beautiful moment, Celine! 🫶."

In December, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome — a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms.

Quand des emblèmes du Québec se rencontrent à Las Vegas...@celinedion 🤝 Habs#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VUodJPWPDx — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2023

According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, "The muscle spasms and stiffness are highly variable in their severity and rate of worsening." The rare condition can also cause increased stress and anxiety, mobility issues, and changes to posture.

In May, the diagnosis caused Dion to cancel all her scheduled tour dates through April 2024. She shared the news through a press release on X, along with a heartfelt message to her fans.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I'm really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again," the statement read.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the performer made the announcement to be "fair to the fans."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty 3: Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France.

"The goal is for her to tour again for sure, but once she is better. Right now she's focusing on her health. She couldn't keep postponing shows — it wasn't fair to the fans," the source said.

Dion's sister Claudette provided an update on her health during a conversation with Hello! Canada in August.

"She's doing everything to recover. She's a strong woman," Claudette said.



