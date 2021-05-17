Céline Dion Says She's 'Not Thinking About' Falling in Love Again After Husband René Angélil's Death

Ethan Miller/Getty

Céline Dion has too much love in her life to even think about getting back into dating.

The five-time Grammy Award winner, 53, recently opened up about her love life after the death of her husband René Angélil in 2016. "I don't know. I have no idea," Dion said Monday on Today, after she was asked about dating again.

"But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself," she continued. "I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don't. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know. I don't know."

RELATED: Céline Dion Calls Parenthood a 'Privilege' as She Spends Mother's Day with Her 3 Sons

She shares sons René-Charles, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, both 10, with her late husband, who died of throat cancer in January 2016. He was 73. "Losing my husband, for my kids to lose their father, it was quite something," Dion said.

"I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today," she added. "I see my kids. I look at them — we live with him. We still live with him. He's part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong."

Celine Dion/Instagram

In 2019, @celinedion took what many thought might be her final bow in Las Vegas. But now the superstar singer is starting a new residency on a new stage, Resorts World Las Vegas. @NMoralesNBC spoke with her about the big announcement. pic.twitter.com/JxzNGp0W5r — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 17, 2021

Dion honored the Canadian music producer in January, marking the fifth anniversary of his death. "René, it's been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you," she wrote at the time.

Story continues

"We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us," Dion continued. "And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

The "My Heart Will Go On" artist previously gave Today an update on her love life in 2019. "I don't date. I'm not ready to date," she admitted. "I'm so lucky to have so many people surround me who make me laugh, but I miss to be touched. I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told I'm beautiful. I miss what a boyfriend and what a husband would do."

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and More Tease Las Vegas Residencies at New Resorts World

Dion is preparing for another Las Vegas residency, as she will play 10 shows from November 5-20 at the new Resorts World, which opens in June. She previously performed for 16 years at Caesars Palace.

"Vegas has given us, my family and I, an opportunity for me to be a mom, for them to be kids, for me to perform for my fans and to practice my passion and every night come home," she told Today of her love for Sin City. "That is rare, so I really feel that Vegas has given me motherhood and the best as an artist, the best of both worlds."