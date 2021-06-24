Céline Dion says she had 'nothing to do' with that scandalous Golden Knights photo

Our heart will go on for Céline Dion. She has clarified she was not involved in the image that shocked Habs fans. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press - image credit)

Habs fans can now focus on hockey: Céline Dion says she had "nothing to do" with the photo of her in Golden Knights gear that sent shockwaves across some corners of social media and prompted calls that she is a traitor.

Dion, a native of Charlemagne, Que. who performs in Las Vegas, clarified the situation in a Twitter post on Thursday, wishing everyone a happy Fête Nationale, the province's annual June 24 holiday.

An image of Dion appeared on the screen at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas prior to Game 5. Internet sleuths later concluded the image had been photoshopped.

The Canadiens are set to face off against the Golden Knights tonight in Montreal, with a 3-2 series lead.