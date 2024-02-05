Céline Dion Makes a Rare Appearance at the 2024 Grammys to Present Album of the Year

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Céline Dion is coming back to us.

The Canadian superstar—and one of the biggest-selling women in music history—made a surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. She has been out of the public eye the last few years, after sharing with fans that she is battling stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms. Because of her condition, Dion was forced to cancel a scheduled world tour.

“When I say I’m really happy to be here, I really mean it,” The “My Heart Will Go On” singer said onstage before presenting the nominees for Album of the Year. (She eventually handed off the golden gramophone to Taylor Swift for 2022 album Midnights.)

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Earlier this evening, a spokesperson for the Grammys had hinted that a “global icon” would present the final award for the night, and Dion’s former longtime stylist Law Roach had also posted on Instagram that he was coming out of retirement for “one night only.”

Needless to say, fans were thrilled to see the star back onstage, even if for just a few moments. It won’t be long before the public can see Dion onscreen again, however. She recently announced she will be releasing a new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, on Prime Video. It is about her experience overcoming stiff-person syndrome and her journey to get back onstage and performing.

“From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar’s never-before-seen private life,” a press release says. “An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Céline Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

You Might Also Like