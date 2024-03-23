Céline Dion Has Fans Emotional After She Shares an Update on the Future of Her Career

Ever since Céline Dion revealed her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) diagnosis, fans have been supportive of the singer's health journey. Many are also eager to know whether she plans on making new music or singing for live audiences in the future. Well, in a surprise update on social media, Céline shared a rare personal moment with her kids and touched on the future of her career.

In recognition of International SPS Awareness Day on March 15, the Grammy winner went on Instagram to share a sweet family photo with her sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy (whom she shares with her late husband René Angélil). Alongside a shot of the quartet posing for the camera, Céline acknowledged her diagnosis and shared her support for all those affected by SPS. While she wrote that she hopes to overcome the rare autoimmune neurological disorder, she also surprised fans with a clue about the next phase of her career. As she wrote an emotional tribute sharing why the day means so much to her, the singer also noted her determination to return to the stage and perform once again.

"Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day," she wrote on March 15. "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

"I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS," she added. "I want you to know you can do it! We can do it! Love Celine xx."

When people caught wind of Céline's future plans, they immediately swarmed her with words of support.



"You can do it, Céline! 🤍 We love you! 💕," one person wrote in the comments. "You’ve got this. You are so loved and you will overcome it. Sending you healthy and healing energy and love!" another noted. "We are so proud of you. You are a strong woman and keep on fighting. You can do it. We love you! ❤️❤️," a different follower added.

Fans remember Céline posted an emotional Instagram video revealing her diagnosis in December 2022. At the time, she shared the need to pause her world tour in order to get better. She has attended a number of star-studded events in the last few months, including presenting the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys.

For those who aren't familiar with Stiff Person Syndrome, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) says the rare condition can cause stiff muscles throughout the body and cause a higher sensitivity to noises and touch, leading to muscle spasms. Additionally, the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation notes the disorder can affect the central nervous system, including the brain and the spinal cord.

