C-K Police Blotter: Trio Apprehended in Robbery Case; Inquiry into Vehicle Collision Continues Beside Other Crimes

The Chatham-Kent Police have been actively addressing a range of criminal incidents, encompassing robberies, thefts, and an ongoing vehicle collision investigation. These occurrences underscore the continuous dedication to ensuring safety and upholding the law within the community.

Three Individuals Apprehended for Robbery

During the late hours of August 20, 2023, at 10:53 p.m., authorities responded to an altercation on Delaware Avenue in Chatham. A thorough investigation determined that the victim had been assaulted within their residence, and an electronic device was taken. The crime scene underwent forensic analysis, leading to the identification of three suspects through surveillance footage.

The first suspect, a 38-year-old man from Blenheim, surrendered to police custody on August 22, 2023, at 7:12 p.m. He was released with specific conditions and a court date scheduled for October 2, 2023. Similarly, the second suspect, a 40-year-old man from Chatham, turned himself in on August 23, 2023, at 2:48 p.m. and was subsequently released with a court date set for October 16, 2023. The third suspect, a 21-year-old Chatham resident, surrendered to police on the same day at 7:27 p.m. and was released with a court date scheduled for October 2, 2023. All three individuals are facing charges related to robbery, assault with a weapon, and causing bodily harm through assault.

Arrest Made in Theft Case

The early hours of August 24, 2023, saw police responding to a theft report at a Richmond Street hotel in Chatham at 3:45 a.m. Upon arrival, it was discovered that an individual had entered the hotel's lobby, absconding with a set of keys before leaving the premises. Swift action by law enforcement, aided by surveillance footage, facilitated the identification and subsequent apprehension of the suspect.

The suspect, a 46-year-old resident of Chatham-Kent, was charged with theft and possession of stolen property. Following the apprehension, he was taken to the police headquarters, where he was released under specific conditions and provided with a court date scheduled for September 25, 2023.

Story continues

Female Suspect Detained for Robbery

The disturbance on Delaware Avenue in Chatham, reported on August 20, 2023, led to the discovery of a robbery and assault against a victim within their home. This incident culminated in the arrest of three male suspects between August 22 and 23, 2023. On August 24, 2023, a 40-year-old woman from Harwich Township surrendered to police authorities, aligning herself with the previously arrested men. As with her counterparts, she faces charges relating to robbery, assault involving a weapon, and inflicting bodily harm through assault. She was released, with her court appearance scheduled for October 16, 2023.

Break-In Incident in Ridgetown

At some point after August 26, unidentified individual(s) forcibly entered a barn on Shrewsbury Road in Ridgetown. Within the barn, these individual(s) took off with several wooden planks, estimating a total loss of $75.

Investigation into Vehicle Collision on Grand Avenue West

On the afternoon of Saturday, August 26, 2023, around 4:15 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a significant motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Grand Avenue West and Woods Street in Chatham. This collision implicated two vehicles as well as a pedestrian.

Initial findings suggest that a red pickup truck, proceeding eastbound on Grand Avenue West, veered off the road, striking a 19-year-old pedestrian on the sidewalk. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries. The truck continued its erratic course, hitting a utility pole before colliding with a westbound GMC Envoy. The impact led to both vehicles striking another utility pole just east of Woods Street. The truck's driver, a 40-year-old man from Comber, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At the same time, his 41-year-old female passenger suffered severe injuries and was transported to Windsor Regional Hospital. The Envoy's driver, a 69-year-old Chatham man, also endured non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Additionally, the Envoy's 65-year-old female passenger sustained severe injuries, requiring transport to London Health Sciences Centre, where she is now in stable condition.

Man Apprehended for Fraud Offenses

Commencing on August 11, 2023, police initiated an investigation into a case of fraud in Wallaceburg. A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle, with the stolen credit cards subsequently being used at multiple local businesses. Through an extensive investigation, law enforcement secured video footage and identified the suspects, harkening back to previous incidents.

On the evening of August 21, 2023, at 10:35 p.m., the suspect, a 43-year-old man from Wallaceburg, was located and taken into custody. His charges encompass possession of stolen property, failing to adhere to a probation order on two counts, five charges of fraud, and five charges of unauthorized credit card use. He was transported to the police headquarters and detained pending a bail hearing.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter