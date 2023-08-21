C-K Police Blotter: Complaints on construction fraud and vehicle stolen, among other crimes

The Chatham-Kent Police have been active in addressing a variety of criminal activities, including scams, thefts, and domestic disturbances. The incidents serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to maintain safety and uphold the law in the community.

Beware of Fraudulent Construction Companies

In a series of concerning reports, the Chatham-Kent Police have received complaints about deceptive practices by paving and construction companies operating door-to-door. These companies contract with residents but fail to honour their commitments. To counter such practices, the police have issued guidelines to the public:

Avoid High-Pressure Sales: Exercise caution when facing high-pressure tactics from salespeople. Take the time to make informed decisions rather than succumbing to rushed agreements.

Check Credentials: Verify that companies possess the necessary licenses, permits, and insurance for their work and request documentation as proof before entering any agreements.

Demand Written Agreements: Insist on written contracts that outline all work details, materials, timelines, and payment terms. Verbal assurances are not sufficient.

Seek References: Request references from previous customers to assess the company's reputation and service quality.

Be Wary of Unusually Low Prices: Companies offering significantly lower prices may raise red flags, potentially indicating subpar work or scams.

Exercise Caution with Unsolicited Offers: Be vigilant of unsolicited offers, especially if salespeople arrive at your doorstep unexpectedly.

Vehicle Theft at Bothwell Car Show

A white 1982 GMC S15 pickup truck bearing the Ontario license plate 4H3723 was reported stolen from the Bothwell Car Show. Individuals with information are urged to contact Constable Jake Reed.

Woman Apprehended for Theft

Responding to a shoplifting incident on St. Clair Street in Chatham, the police arrested a 37-year-old woman from Chatham. The woman had stolen approximately $500 worth of items from a local business. She was charged with theft and possession of stolen property. She also faced obstruction charges and had existing warrants for her arrest.

Assault and Threats Lead to Arrest

A 34-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was apprehended after aggressively pursuing and threatening another person on Wellington Street West. The victim, who was targeted with threats and aggression, was eventually assisted by the police. The arrested woman faced charges of assault and uttering threats.

Wanted Woman Apprehended

A 29-year-old Chatham woman wanted concerning an April 22, 2023, assault investigation from Winter Line Road was located on Grand Avenue West. The police successfully executed an outstanding warrant and charged the woman with assault with a weapon. She was released with conditions and given a court date of September 11, 2023.

Man Arrested for Court Non-Attendance

Following a break-and-enter incident on Murray Street in Wallaceburg, a man was arrested and initially released with conditions and a court date. However, a warrant was issued when he failed to attend the scheduled court appearance. The 33-year-old Chatham-Kent man was later located and charged with failing to attend court. He was released with a future court date of September 11, 2023.

Domestic Disturbance Results in Arrest

Responding to a domestic disturbance on Thames Street in Chatham, the police arrested a 31-year-old man for assault. The situation had escalated from angry behaviour to physical violence, prompting the arrest. The man was later released with conditions and a September 18, 2023, court date.

Impaired Driving Leads to Arrest

A 74-year-old Ridgetown man was arrested after police received suspicions of impaired driving on Mull Road. Upon investigation, the man was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released with conditions and a future court date of September 11, 2023.

Couple Arrested for Domestic Dispute

Police responded to a domestic dispute on Campus Parkway in Chatham. A verbal argument between a man and a woman escalated to violence, resulting in charges of mischief, uttering threats, assault, and assault, causing bodily harm for the 33-year-old man. The 31-year-old woman was charged with facilitating a breach of a release order and obstructing the police. Both were taken into custody and released with conditions and future court dates of September 11, 2023.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter