C.K. McClatchy High notified of ‘vague’ shooting threat on social media

C.K. McClatchy High School was made aware of a “vague Instagram threat” of a school shooting that is being investigated by police Friday morning, administrators said.

“We are in possession of a vague Instagram threat that indicated a school shooting at CKM today,” McClatchy principal Andrea Egan wrote in an email to families around 9:45 a.m. “At this time we have no reason to believe it is credible.

“That being said we have law enforcement researching the post. I’ll send another message once it’s fully cleared.”

Egan did not indicate that the campus was locked down.

No other details were immediately available. A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McClatchy High is located on Freeport Boulevard in Land Park.