C.J. Snare, Lead Singer of FireHouse, Dead at 64: ‘A Sad Day for Rock ‘n’ Roll’

The frontman died on Friday, April 5 according to a statement shared on the band's Facebook page

Ray Garbo/Shutterstock C. J. Snare performing on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill.

C.J. Snare, the frontman of the hard rock band FireHouse, has died at the age of 64.

“Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll,” read a statement posted on the band’s official Facebook page on Sunday, April 7.

“It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse.”

The statement added that Snare “passed unexpectedly at home” and “was a young 64 years old.”



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul Natkin/Getty C.J. Snare performing at the UIC Pavillion, Chicago, Illinois, February 26, 1992

Related: New Kids on the Block Thank 'Blockheads' for Their Support in Video Announcing Release Date of Upcoming Album

“As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery,” the statement continued. “We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing.”

The band added that the frontman — born Carl Snare — “was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world,” the statement added before concluding with an emotional message to Snare.

“‘Reach for the Sky’ CJ!,” they said, referencing their 1992 song “Reach for the Sky.”

Related: Taylor Swift Uses Her Favorite Number to Mark Days Until The Tortured Poets Department Album Is Released

“You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now,” they added.

According to TMZ, Snare’s daughter Heather told the outlet that her father died of a cardiac arrest after a long journey with cancer. According to TMZ, Snare is survived by three children.

Story continues

Firehouse was formed in 1984 in Richmond, Virginia before signing to Epic Records in 1989. Together, they produced hits such as 1990’s "Love of a Lifetime", 1992’s "When I Look Into Your Eyes," and 1995’s "I Live My Life For You.”

In an Instagram post on March 27, Snare alluded to his health, writing "Feeling Stronger Everyday !

I’ll be back on stage with FireHouse before you know it. Health is first so making a FULL recovery ❤️‍🩹 before my return. 🤘🏼❤️🤘🏼"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.