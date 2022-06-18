C.J. Cron hits 2 HRs, leads Rockies to 10-4 win over Padres

  • Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron watches his two-run home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    1/7

    Padres Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron watches his two-run home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth, right, mishandles he throw as Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza reaches second base with a double in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    2/7

    Padres Rockies Baseball

    San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth, right, mishandles he throw as Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza reaches second base with a double in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez works against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    3/7

    Padres Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez works against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mike Clevinger works in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    4/7

    Padres Rockies Baseball

    San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mike Clevinger works in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim strikes out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    5/7

    Padres Rockies Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim strikes out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird works against the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    6/7

    Padres Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird works against the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres pinch hitter Nomar Mazara strikes out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird to end the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    7/7

    Padres Rockies Baseball

    San Diego Padres pinch hitter Nomar Mazara strikes out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird to end the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron watches his two-run home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth, right, mishandles he throw as Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza reaches second base with a double in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez works against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mike Clevinger works in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim strikes out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird works against the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres pinch hitter Nomar Mazara strikes out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird to end the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DENNIS GEORGATOS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Colorado Rockies
    Colorado Rockies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Charlie Blackmon
    Charlie Blackmon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron homered twice among his three hits and drove in five runs, Randal Grichuk also went deep and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 10-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Charlie Blackmon added three hits for the Rockies, including a run-scoring triple and RBI single.

Trent Grisham homered for San Diego, which lost its eighth straight to the Rockies at Coors Field. It is San Diego’s longest road losing streak to the NL West-rival Rockies. The Padres were coming off a four-game series sweep of the Chicago Cubs and had won eight of their last 10.

Rookie MacKenzie Gore (4-3) had another rough outing against the Rockies. He went four-plus innings and was tagged for a career-high eight runs on nine hits, including both of Cron’s homers and Grichuk’s three-run drive in the bottom of the fourth that gave the Rockies a 6-0 lead.

Gore also faced the Rockies in his last start in the second game of a doubleheader last Saturday, and failed to get out of the third inning, allowing six runs on a career low 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Kyle Freeland (3-5) pitched seven innings, six scoreless. The Padres tagged him for four runs in the fifth inning when Grisham led off with a homer. Jurickson Profar added a sacrifice fly and Manny Machado and Luke Voit hit consecutive RBI doubles as the Padres closed to within 6-4.

The Rockies added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Blackmon singled ahead of Cron’s second homer off Gore. It was Cron’s second multi-homer game of the season and the 15th of his career. Gore then walked Brendan Rodgers and was relieved by Mike Clevinger.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, and RHP Reiss Knehr was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill his roster spot. … In separate moves, RHP Clevinger was reinstated from the COVID-related list, OF Matt Beaty was transferred to the 60-day IL and RHP Kyle Tyler was optioned to El Paso.

Rockies: LHP Ty Blach, placed on the 15-day injured list a week ago with a left wrist strain, is being sent to Triple-A Albuquerque for a rehab assignment slated to begin Wednesday. He remains on track for a June 26 reinstatement from the IL. … OF Kris Bryant, who has battled a lower back injury for much of the season, is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the next day or two with Albuquerque. He could rejoin the Rockies as soon as next week during the team’s interleague series at Minnesota.

MAKING A MOVE

The Rockies recalled infielder Alan Trejo from Triple-A Albuquerque, a day after optioning outfielder Sam Hilliard to their top farm club.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP German Marquez (3-5, 6.09 ERA) will be seeking a third straight win when he starts Saturday night against San Diego RHP Nick Martinez (2-3, 3.74 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Jon Cooper: Lightning focused on bigger picture after Game 1 loss

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper says his team is focused on the bigger challenge of winning a seven-game series to lift the Stanley Cup rather than dwelling on stumbling out of the gate in Game 1.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • How Blue Jays can move forward after Hyun Jin Ryu injury

    The Blue Jays have three options for filling the Ryu-sized hole in their starting rotation.

  • Burakovsky winner sets stage for classic Stanley Cup Final

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Colorado Avalanche's thrilling triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be