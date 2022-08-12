Site C a 'horrible neighbour'

·4 min read

Old Fort residents aired their concerns to BC Hydro last month about its shortcomings mitigating the impacts of Site C dam construction on their community, but the town hall ultimately did more harm than good, says the chair of the Peace River Regional District.

Brad Sperling, who also represents Area C which includes the riverside community downstream from the dam, attended the July 29 meeting in Fort St. John, and caught BC Hydro misleading residents by falsely claiming a community measures agreement had been made with the PRRD, offering compensation to residents.

“We’ve been going through this for years, and it’s gotten worse for those residents down there. They’ve complained to Hydro, we have, and that dust control, it’s supposed to go on year-round,” he said. “It’s pretty sad when residents have to get picket signs and block an entrance to get someone to pay attention to them.”

Frustrated residents last month said they were prepared to continue protesting if action isn't taken on their concerns, saying they've been suffering for years from the dust, noise, and traffic from the construction site, just two kilometres upstream of their homes.

While the PRRD and BC Hydro have already reached a regional legacy benefits agreement providing for annual payments once the $16-billion dam is operating, the regional district has been pushing for a more specific community measures agreement to mitigate the increasing impacts on residents and regional services during its construction, from sewer and solid waste, to lost tax revenues, traffic safety, and the local aggregate and gravel supply.

Sperling says a meeting between the PRRD and BC Hydro president Chris O’Reilly is expected this fall, with the intention of discussing a community measures agreement.

Meeting called a 'catastrophe'

Old Fort resident Elaine Smith says she walked away from the July 29 meeting feeling little has changed from the current predicament – construction dust is still an issue, and safety concerns were raised about emergency response times.

“The meeting was a catastrophe,” she said. “A lot people are stressed out. It’s all we ever talk about, it’s all we ever do, but it’s become so unhealthy to talk about a lot of people are having panic attacks.”

Residents have previously voiced concerns about large trucks spinning out in the winter, which could lead to the only road into the community being blocked.

Sperling says he was surprised BC Hydro couldn’t provide an adequate response to how long it would take an ambulance to arrive on scene of an emergency in Old Fort, after it was suggested emergency vehicles could drive through the Site C access gates in such an event.

“The dust, and the safety aspects – those are things they’re supposed to be looking after,” he said.

MLA Dan Davies wasn’t able to attend the town hall but says he has written to energy minister Bruce Ralston to bring forward the concerns of residents.

He says he also visited Old Fort with Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka, the provincial Opposition energy critic, to get a better sense of the situation, meeting with both Sperling and residents.

“The minister has recognized that the Old Fort residents are impacted by Site C,” said Davies."Which is something that BC Hydro seemed hesitant to directly state.”

Concerns being heard, says Hydro

Greg Alexis, a BC Hydro spokesman for Site C, says the concerns from residents have been heard.

He says emergency vehicles are being allowed through the dam site to access the Old Fort community for both emergency professionals and residents, and that the company has reached out to local RCMP to help with snow chain awareness to prevent spinouts.

“We have spoken to RCMP and they have committed to doing a media campaign about snow chain usage on Old Fort Road, along with enforcement, for this upcoming winter,” Alexis said.

In the meantime, Alexis says dust mitigation is ongoing, and said the islands adjacent to Old Fort, where fish habitat enhancements are being constructed, are being watched closely. The air monitoring station in that area has not recorded any 24-hour air quality exceedances the past 90 days, according to Alexis.

“The project continues its work to mitigate the impacts of dust from construction as much as possible. We have increased our level of dust suppression and continue to target work areas and roads where we are seeing dust being generated,” he said.

Alexis says a few residents have also arranged for mobile dust monitoring devices to be deployed on their properties by BC Hydro, Alexis added.

“The mobile devices can help us better understand the airborne dust concentration at a specific residence,” he said

Sperling said while he’s glad to see dust suppression increase and calcium be put on the roads, he says it should have been done starting in spring.

“Those people just want their lives back,” he said. “One of Hydro’s pillar statements is they are a ‘good neighbour’. No, they’re not a good neighbour, they’re a horrible neighbour – ask the people at Old Fort.”

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative.

Have a story or an opinion? Email Tom at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten