S.C. drug felons leaving prison should be allowed opportunity to receive food stamps

Allow food stamp help

South Carolina is the only state that denies people with a felony drug conviction from ever receiving help from food stamps.

I am not condoning the use of illegal drugs or any criminal act; however, people are human and humans make bad choices sometimes, especially during the younger years of life.

A felony drug charge can be for as little as $70 worth of cocaine or a just over an ounce of weed.

The governor wants to endorse programs such as Turn 90 (formerly Turning Leaf) and allows inmates to earn degrees while in prison.

These programs are great and aimed to prevent people from returning to jail, but these people need help with food and housing upon release.



Perry Hozey, Calhoun Falls

Vaccines work!

Why is it that while the numbers of COVID cases are steadily increasing and likely to spike during the Christmas holidays, many are doing everything they can to eliminate mandated vaccinations and mask wearing?

Masks are for the protection of those around us. They do little to protect us from others who may be infected.

Vaccines, of course, work both ways, so logically mandated vaccination is the best way to keep everybody safe and rid us of this virus that will continue to mutate if left unchecked.

So long as these politicians insist on “personal” freedoms, they are willing to put all of us in harm’s way for the likely reason of their own personal gain politically.

John G. McMaster III, Columbia

Choice not mandate

In response to a recent letter about “Anti-vaccine mania,” those opposed to vaccines are not against vaccination, but against the government mandate.

Getting vaccinated should be a personal choice and not a government order. (Mandate sounds

better than government order.)

At this time, we are still a free nation, if we can keep it.

Giving up freedom for safety is one of the main causes of lost freedom.

I am vaccinated by my choice and not a mandate.

Jim Clark, Columbia

Put down phones

I was recently walking by the Eggs Up Grill in Forest Park, where folks are usually sitting outside waiting for a table.

One family got my attention -- a mother and father with four precious children.

The children were standing in front of Mom and Pop, the perfect time for conversation or enjoying each other’s company. The parents had their heads down looking at their phones. Please leave Facebook, etc., for later. Don’t set a bad example for your children and miss time with them that you will never get back.

Children learn more from your actions than they will ever from all the speeches in the world. Parents, when you are walking your children or driving to school and activities, put down those phones. Nothing on social media is as important as your children and the example you set for them.

Bill Coggins, Columbia