C-Bond Systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions Division Completes Installation of Shooter Attack and Safety Film at 10 Schools in San Antonio

C-Bond Systems
·2 min read
C-Bond Systems
C-Bond Systems

Patriot Glass Solutions has now installed C-Bond’s shooter attack and safety film at 40 San Antonio schools

HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has completed the installation of C-Bond’s shooter attack and safety film at 10 schools in San Antonio.

Patriot Glass Solutions offers two security film products: C-Bond Secure, which includes a liquid glass strengthening primer/window film mounting solution used in conjunction with security film to deter forced entry, and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

The Company, which previously announced receipt of this 10-school award in September, has now installed C-Bond’s safety and ballistic film products in 40 schools in the San Antonio area.

“Our dedicated team worked hard not only to win this award, but also to install this job quickly and with the least amount of disruption possible for the schools,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “We continue to see strong demand for our products in Texas and are working with our network of dealers to get C-Bond BRS specified for schools in other parts of the country.”

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond                
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we continue to see strong demand for our products in Texas and are working with our network of dealers to get C-Bond BRS specified for schools in other parts of the country, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction and labor delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2022, August 15, 2022, and May 16, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Investor Relations: David L. Kugelman (866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada (404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp dk@atlcp.com Brokers and Analysts: Chesapeake Group 410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com


