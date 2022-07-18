C-Bond Systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions Division Receives Purchase Order for C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant System at College Station, TX Elementary School

Patriot Glass is seeing a significant increase in demand for its ballistic-resistant and forced entry protective window film solutions with 15 schools in Texas already requesting bids for the Company’s school safety products since the shooting in Uvalde

Company to hold conference call on Wednesday, July 20th, to provide update on Patriot Glass Solutions’ outlook for the remainder of 2022

HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received a purchase order for its C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) for an elementary school in College Station, TX. Patriot Glass Solutions has installed its ballistic-resistant system and forced entry safety film in approximately 100 schools in Texas.

Patriot Glass is seeing a significant increase in demand for C-Bond BRS and C-Bond Secure protective window film solutions. Since the tragic shooting in Uvalde, TX, 15 schools in Texas have already requested bids for the Company’s school safety products.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

Patriot Glass Solutions’ other leading product is C-Bond Secure, which is a liquid glass strengthening primer and mounting solution used in conjunction with window film on architectural glass that deters forced entry and smash and grab crime. The product is compatible with any film manufacturer’s products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive, and marine.

“This level of demand for C-Bond BRS and C-Bond Secure is unlike anything we have experienced before,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “Unfortunately, tragic events like what happened in Uvalde serve as an important reminder of the need for school safety measures.”

Since the Uvalde shooting, the Company has bid on school safety projects in various towns in South Texas including Cotulla, Pleasanton, Uvalde, and De’Hanis. There is no guarantee that the Company will secure purchase orders for all of these bids.

Conference Call Details
On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, C-Bond Systems will host a conference call at 2:00 pm ET to discuss its outlook for Patriot Glass Solutions. To listen to the live call, please dial 530-881-1212 and use conference ID 615-253-385#.

To see Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products in action, watch our video here: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call Patriot Glass Solutions at 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond                
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the Company is seeing an increased demand for its ballistic-resistant and forced entry protective window film solutions; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 16, 2022, November 15, 2021, and August 16, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Investor Relations: David L. Kugelman (866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada (404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp dk@atlcp.com


