BYU hosts Mississippi Valley State after Traore's 29-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at BYU Cougars (4-0)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -43; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Mississippi Valley State after Fousseyni Traore scored 29 points in BYU's 95-71 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

BYU finished 23-11 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-4 away from home. Mississippi Valley State allows 81.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 31.6 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press