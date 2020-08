ByteDance says faces 'complex and unimaginable difficulties'

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance said it has faced "complex and unimaginable difficulties" in the process of working to become a global company, in a statement that also accused Facebook of committing "plagiarism and smears" against the Chinese firm.

The Beijing-based company made the comments in a statement posted on its official account on Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator app it owns, late on Sunday. The statement also said the firm would continue to adhere to its globalisation vision.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement did not mention pressures in the United States that ByteDance currently faces to sell off its popular short-video app TikTok.

Reuters reported U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp. (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Engen Tham and Wang Jing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)