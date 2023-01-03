Bystanders tackle tech CEO accused of peeping in Panera bathroom, California cops say

A tech CEO was arrested after he was accused of sticking his head under a bathroom stall in a Panera in California to stare at a woman, multiple news outlets reported.

Mountain View police received a call Jan. 2 from a woman who said while she was in the bathroom a man peered under the stall, according to a news release by police.

The woman screamed and the 35-year-old, identified by police as Eduardo Moreno, ran out of the restaurant, officials said.

The woman chased Moreno and later confronted him, police said.

The woman tried to take a photo of Moreno, but he grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground before running away, according to police.

Police said he was later spotted taking his shirt off and jumping a fence before heading back to Panera, where he was tackled by witnesses.

Moreno was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of robbery and peeping, police said.

Moreno is the CEO of a Silicon Valley based tech company called SeaDrone Inc, according to KRON.

The company offers underwater inspections, according to their website. A group of researchers from the Stanford University Robotics AI Laboratory created SeaDrone Inc.

Detectives said they believe there may be more victims, and anyone with information should email josh.gould@mountainview.gov.

Mountain View is about 45 miles south of San Francisco.

