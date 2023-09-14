Bystanders ‘hugged’ piles of cash flying from armored money truck in Charlotte

Bystanders grabbed loads of cash that flew from metal containers after an armored truck dropped the money on heavily traveled Sunset Road in north Charlotte Thursday morning, eyewitnesses told media outlets.

Expect traffic delays at Sunset and Reames roads near Interstate 77, as all but one lane of Sunset Road is closed near the intersection, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Twitter at 10 a.m.

“Please avoid the area and choose alternate routes,” police said.

Police haven’t released details about what happened, saying only that the road is closed “due to an ongoing matter.”

Photos posted by Queen City Nerve co-founder Ryan Pitkin on X, the former Twitter, showed a GardaWorld armored truck in the road and at least two CMPD cars that responded to the scene.

A WSOC helicopter crew reported seeing the bins on the road.

“One witness told me they saw folks running in different directions hugging bundles of money,” Pitkin said, first reporting the news on Thursday on X. Officers stood around one of the waist-high metal containers, one of the photos taken by Pitkin showed.

Some local X users quoted Pitkin’s post, saying the incident was a missed opportunity.

GardaWorld did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.