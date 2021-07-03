Bystander dies after he was hit by car following a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

A bystander was struck by a car Saturday in a retail store parking lot in Kansas City, Kansas, after a shooting and later died, police said.

Two people were fighting in a store at about 11:40 a.m. near North 78th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesman Officer Tom Tomasic said.

When they were leaving, one person took a gun from their vehicle and started to shoot at the other person as they drove away. That person then hit a parked car which struck an “uninvolved pedestrian,” Tomasic said in an email. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

One of the two people involved has been arrested, Tomasic said. No one was struck by gunfire.

