‘Bystander culture’ of Red Arrows encouraged ‘unacceptable behaviour’, says RAF head

An investigation looked at failings in the command and leadership of the Red Arrows - Cpl Ashley Keates/Rex

A “bystander culture” allowed “widespread and normalised unacceptable behaviour” to exist in the Red Arrows, the head of RAF has said.

Numerous examples of unwanted physical contact, messaging and invitations for sexual activity occurred over many years, two RAF reports have concluded.

RAF investigations found a culture of bullying among Red Arrows pilots “caused one event to be cancelled” and “directly threatened display output”.

Two pilots were sacked from the RAF and a further nine individuals on the squadron have been disciplined after unacceptable behaviour was uncovered, the Chief of the Air Staff said.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton said he had been “appalled” when he read the reports and expressed his “unreserved apologies” to the victims.

“There is no question that there were plenty of examples of unacceptable behaviour on the Red Arrows,” ACM Knighton said.

“The report said that these were widespread and normalised. I was appalled at what I’ve read.”

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton said he had been ‘appalled’ when he read the reports and expressed his ‘unreserved apologies’ to victims - Andrew Wheeler/MoD

The two investigations into alleged unacceptable behaviour were launched after three women approached the then head of the RAF directly with allegations of ill-treatment.

The first investigation, launched in December 2021, covered a three-year period from 2017. It reported preliminary findings in February 2022.

As a result of that non-statutory investigation (NSI), flight lieutenants Green and Cambridge, both Red Arrows pilots, were sacked.

Three personnel, none of whom are pilots, that were on the squadron over the period of the NSI investigation period are still serving with the Red Arrows.

A second investigation, started in December 2022, looked at failings in the command and leadership of the Red Arrows.

Both reports have now been released, although much detail is heavily redacted.

The reports identified a “bystander culture” was prevalent among the squadron, which has around 120 personnel, of whom about 10 per cent are women. In particular, there were “professional failings” by the Red Arrows chain of command at the time.

The report found interpersonal relationships of a sexual nature “disrupted and adversely affected” the Red Arrows, where sexual relationships when deployed “were not unusual”.

The unit had a “poor attitude” towards female personnel and afforded different treatment for pilots versus other ranks when it came to personal behaviour.

‘Lack of diligence’

ACM Knighton, who took over as head of the RAF in June, said: “There was a prevalent bystander culture [and] those in leadership positions showed a lack of diligence and professional curiosity.

“History does show that elite units have this risk of a culture of feeling above those around them.”

The report into command failings said: “The high profile of the team, their regular exposure to VIPs, celebrities and an admiring public, coupled with wide media engagement, promotes the view amongst some personnel that they are ‘special’ and that normal behaviours and rules do not apply to them.”

ACM Knighton said: “No organisation is above the law and no organisation has a right to exist… I have confidence in the leadership team and their performance over the last year.

“There is absolutely no question of disbanding [the Red Arrows].”

The Telegraph understands that of the three complainants, one woman has since left the military and the other two are still serving elsewhere in the RAF.

