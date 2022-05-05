Byron signs 3-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports

·1 min read
FILE - William Byron talks with a crew member prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway on April 8, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. Byron has reached a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — William Byron has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old Byron has two Cup Series wins already this season and four in his career. He made the playoffs for the third consecutive year in 2021 when he posted 20 top-10 finishes.

He was the 2017 Xfinity Series champion.

“With the great people around me, I’m excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success,” Byron said. "Together we’ve built a No. 24 team that I know will contend for championships. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports.”

Hendrick Motorsports signed Byron in August 2016 when he was 18 years old. After his four-victory Xfinity Series title run in 2017, he advanced to the Cup level where he earned 2018 rookie of the year honors. Byron is the only Cup Series driver other than Hall of Famer and four-time champion Jeff Gordon to win for Hendrick in the No. 24 Chevrolet.

“William is on an amazing trajectory, and I believe he’s only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential. We are fortunate to have him in our stable,” team owner Rick Hendrick said.

Byron's' previous contract with Hendrick Motorsports ran through the end of the 2022 season.

___

