Byron Nelson offense erupts in second quarter, avenges loss against McKinney Boyd

Brian Gosset
·3 min read
Bob Booth/Bob Booth

Last season, McKinney Boyd’s Evan Dennis returned a fumble off a Byron Nelson extra point that gave the Broncos a 28-26 victory in Week 4.

On Thursday, in Week 2, Byron avenged its loss and left little doubt.

Quarterback Jake Wilson threw three touchdowns in the second quarter and the Bobcats rolled past the Broncos, 31-0, at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Byron, which reached the third round for the first time last year, improves to 2-0.

The Bobcats beat Plano, 41-13, in Week 1.

It’s Byron’s first shutout since a 50-0 win over Brewer in October 2013, according to the team’s MaxPreps page.

Meanwhile Boyd dropped to 0-2, with a loss to Class 5A Division 1 top-ranked Longview last week.

As if the game wasn’t already out of reach, the Bobcats scored two touchdowns in 10 seconds during the second quarter. Ezegozirim Osondu had his second of three first-half sacks, forcing a Boyd punt.

Wilson hit 3-star Rice commit Landon Ransom-Goelz for 41 yards on third-and-7 that put the ball at the Boyd 20. Four plays later, on fourth-and-2, Wilson connected with Draden Gorman for a 12-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 2:58 left in the first half.

Boyd fumbled the ensuing kickoff and one play later, Wilson hit Ransom-Goelz for an 18-yard touchdown to push Byron’s lead to 28-0 at the 2:48 mark.

Wilson, who is No. 38 in the Star-Telegram Top 100, was 17 of 21 for 208 yards in the first half.

Wilson led the area last season with over 3,800 yards passing.

Ransom-Goelz is among the best receivers. He’s No. 30 in the S-T Top 100.

The Bobcats started the game off strong with a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Wilson hit Gorman for 23 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Wilson had to come out for a play after his helmet came off and running back Aaron Darden caught a short pass from Thomas Von Grote, cut back and gained 24 yards to the Boyd 1.

Wilson returned and handed it off to Darden for the 1-yard score to make it 7-0 with 8:23 to play in the opening quarter.

After the next three drives went scoreless, Boyd was forced to punt on Osondu’s first sack of the night. A short punt set Byron up at the Boyd 35 and two plays later, the Bobcats took a 14-0 lead as Wilson threw a 39-yard touchdown down the right sideline to Gavin McCurley, No. 61 in the Top 100, with eight minutes left in the second quarter.

McCurley and Ransom-Goelz combined for over 2,500 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

Byron kicker Pierce Dahlin booted a 26-yard field goal in the fourth that capped off a 15-play, 8-minute drive.

Ransom-Goelz, who ranks in the Top 250 of all 2023 players in the state, finished with 89 yards on six catches. Darden had 36 yards rushing and 46 yards receiving. McCurley added 80 yards on four catches and Wilson had over 250 yards passing.

Ransom-Goelz committed to Rice in June.

