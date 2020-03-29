Byron looks for bump-and-run payback on Hill

Timmy Hill’s bump-and-run on William Byron late in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 at virtual Texas Motor Speedway may have put him in position for the eventual win, but it’s something the Hendrick Motorsports driver won’t be forgetting about anytime soon.

Led most laps, got moved outa the way. We‘ll get him back next time! Thanks @AxaltaRacing @Hendrick24Team — William Byron (@WilliamByron) March 29, 2020

If he‘s in front of me you can be sure of it 😉 https://t.co/2OJsOwbag0 — William Byron (@WilliamByron) March 29, 2020

Byron led a race-high 80 laps and scored the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s eNASCAR race. He looked to be in control for much of the event before a late-race bump by Hill sent him up the track in the closing laps. He would go on to finish seventh in the race.

For his part, Hill is not blind on how he won and knows virtual retaliation could be coming.

“Well, I think the etiquette is similar to real life: Basically you race people how they race you,” Hill said in his post-race teleconference. “For me it was a situation where I don’t get the chance to win much on this big of a platform. I told myself, if I have a chance to win any race — NASCAR, short track level — if it came down to it, that’s what I would do. It doesn’t change because it was iRacing. That’s what I would do in real life.

“Going forward, I’m sure William isn’t happy about it. I’m sure he’ll do the same back to me. Reverting back to what I said before, you race others how they race you. I’ll probably get a lot of abuse going forward. I’ll have to accept that. But that’s in the future. I’m kind of living in the present and happy to get the win.”