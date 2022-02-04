Byron Leftwich reportedly takes self out of consideration for Jaguars job

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly just lost their shot with one of the most sought-after coordinators in the NFL. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will reportedly take his name out of consideration for the Jaguars' head coaching job, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Leftwich was considered a favorite to land the job, with reports suggesting the team was inching closer to naming Leftwich as its new head coach. Those reports hinged on the Jaguars also hiring Adrian Wilson as the team's general manager. Leftwich reportedly wanted the team to hire Wilson.

Despite rumors that was going to happen, the Jaguars reportedly decided to keep general manager Trent Baalke. Leftwich reportedly expressed he could not work with Baalke, leading to Leftwich taking himself out of consideration for the job.

Leftwich was reportedly cleared to interview with the New Orleans Saints, so it's possible he will still get a head coaching job in 2022.

Will the Jaguars regret missing out on Byron Leftwich?

Predicting the success of first-time NFL coaches is an impossible task. Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was skewered after a shaky first press conference, but led the team to a playoff appearance. Vic Fangio excelled as a defensive coordinator, but went 19-30 with the Denver Broncos.

Fangio received that opportunity due to his success as a coordinator, and now Leftwich is in the same position. After struggling with the Arizona Cardinals during his first season as a coordinator, Leftwich emerged with the Buccaneers. During his first season, Leftwich's Buccaneers ranked 3rd in points per game with Jameis Winston under center. The team also ranked third in offensive points in 2020, Tom Brady's first year with the team. The Buccaneers improved to second in offensive points per game in 2021.

There's no guarantee Leftwich will succeed as a head coach, but he's earned the opportunity to prove himself in that role.

Story continues

After early success with the San Francisco 49ers, Baalke hasn't led a winning team in his last four seasons as a general manager. Baalke reportedly clashed heads with Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco, leading to Harbaugh's exit. Baalke then hired Jim Tomsula, who lasted one season. After Tomsula was fired, Baalke hired Chip Kelly, who also lasted one year. Baalke was fired by the 49ers after the 2016 NFL season.

Baalke consulted around the league for a few season before landing with the Jaguars in 2020. He was promoted to the general manager position on an interim basis after the team fired David Caldwell. Baalke remained in the role in 2021, and oversaw the hiring of Urban Meyer, who lasted 13 games before getting fired.