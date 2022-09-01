Byron Jones’ absence could create a ripple effect on defense. What the Dolphins can do

Throughout training camp, cornerback Byron Jones’ impending return from offseason leg surgery loomed over a defense otherwise aided by its continuity. As the team’s cornerback depth dwindled this summer, the importance of the veteran corner was magnified.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had remained hopeful Jones would be back in time for Week 1 but he’ll officially miss at least the first four games of the season after he was placed on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday. His absence will test a defense that relies heavily on its cornerbacks to play man-to-man coverage.

The Dolphins, though, had the opportunity to work on contingency plans throughout camp and the preseason gave a glimpse of how they could move forward in the first month of the season.

When the Dolphins’ first-team defense jogged onto the field for its first series against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago, it was the first playing time for the majority of its starters since the 2021 season finale. Xavien Howard was sidelined — and he’d be kept out for the entirety of the preseason. So as Vegas opened the game with two wide receivers, Nik Needham and Noah Igbinoghene lined up as the outside corners.

When Howard officially returns to the field for the season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11, he’ll occupy one side of the field. Needham will likely take the other — in spurts, at least. Needham, normally the team’s nickel corner, logged 26 of 50 defensive snaps in the preseason from the wide corner position, according to Pro Football Focus. 21 came in the preseason finale when the starting defense played three series.

Depending on matchups, the Dolphins could keep Needham in the slot and choose from Keion Crossen or Noah Igbinoghene to take the boundary spot opposite Howard. Neither is an ideal solution. Igbinoghene struggled through parts of camp and the preseason. Crossen, primarily a special teams contributor, has four NFL starts, mainly as a boundary corner.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) exercises during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Aside from Howard, Needham is the most accomplished boundary cornerback of a group that also includes undrafted rookie Kader Kohou. Elijah Campbell, who mostly played safety in the preseason, could take snaps at corner in the regular season.

But if Needham has to move from his normal spot in the slot, someone else has to play the nickel position when opposing teams use three wide receiver packages.

An ideal candidate for that role would have been Mackensie Alexander, who was signed in mid-August. But the longtime slot cornerback sustained an injury against the Raiders and was subsequently placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

Now, that player could be Kohou as he continues his miraculous rise from Division II program Texas A&M-Commerce to the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. When the Dolphins brought their first-team defense out for the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kohou was in the slot and Needham and Igbinoghene were on the boundary. Kohou split his cornerback snaps almost evenly between the outside and slot in the preseason; 45 came from the slot and 44 were out wide, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Dolphins’ first two opponents — at home against the Patriots and then at the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 18 — likely won’t feature prolific passing games. New England’s passing offense finished 10th in Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics last year but the Patriots have faced questions about their offense through the summer as they transition from longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Patriots do not list an offensive coordinator on their coaching staff but Matt Patricia and Joe Judge have been heavily involved. Patricia is expected to be the offensive play-caller on game days but has never held that role in his NFL career.

The Ravens’ passing offense was rated 16th by Football Outsiders’ metrics but Baltimore will feature an unproven receiving corps after trading Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in the offseason.

The final two weeks before Jones is eligible to return could prove to be more challenging. In Week 3, the Dolphins host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, whose passing offense was rated 13th by Football Outsiders. Four days later, the Dolphins travel to Cincinnati to play Joe Burrow and the AFC reigning champion Bengals. The Bengals’ passing offense was rated 15th by Football Outsiders and Cincinnatti nearly had a trio of 1,000-yard receievers last season in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Wednesday’s waiver claim period after the roster cutdowns passed without the Dolphins adding secondary help. The team’s lack of movements aligned with comments general manager Chris Grier made Tuesday, though there’s still time to add a player before the regular season starts.

“For us, we feel good about the group we have,” Grier said. “So for us right now, that’s not a position right now we feel is critical for us right now.”