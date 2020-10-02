Byron Energy (ASX:BYE) Shareholders Booked A 55% Gain In The Last Three Years

The Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) share price is down a rather concerning 46% in the last month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 55%: better than the market.

While Byron Energy made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.





The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Byron Energy will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Byron Energy shareholders are down 51% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.1%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Byron Energy (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

