Byron Buxton done for season; Twins gain extra year of control as result

Byron Buxton will not play again this season, Twins general manager Thad Levine said Sunday.

Buxton, currently rehabbing at Triple-A Rochester, has been beset this season by injuries, including a broken toe, strained wrist and migraines. He's appeared in only 28 games, slashing .156/.183/.200.

Levine said Buxton's wrist injury is "still lingering." With the Twins (63-73 entering the day) out of the pennant race, the team has nothing to gain by rushing him back into action. On the other hand, Buxton's absence from the Twins' MLB roster will affect his future free agency prospects. According to MLB.com, Buxton will end the year 13 days short of the accumulated service time needed to become a free agent in 2021, pushing his potential free agency back to 2022.

Levine denied that free agency factor affected the decision on Buxton.

"I think part of our jobs is we're supposed to be responsible to factoring service time into every decision we make. … We wouldn't have been doing our jobs if we weren't at least aware of service time impacts on decisions we make," Levine said. "Now, in terms of conversations with his agent. Displeased, disappointed for sure. Their recourse has not been laid out to us."

According to MLB.com, Buxton will not play again for Rochester this season, either.



