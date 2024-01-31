Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Submits Offer for Paramount Global

Byron Allen has entered the fray for Paramount Global, submitting a bid valued at $30 billion to buy out the company’s outstanding stock and existing debt.

The offer, first reported by Bloomberg News, comes from Allen Media Group and unnamed “strategic partners,” according to a statement from Allen Media Group.

“Mr. Byron Allen did submit a bid on behalf of Allen Media Group and its strategic partners to purchase all of Paramount Global’s outstanding sheres. We believe this $30 billion offer, which includes debt and equity, is the best solution for all of the Paramount Global shareholders, and the bid should be taken seriously and pursued,” Allen Media Group said.

A representative for Paramount Global declined to comment.

Allen Media Group will undoubtedly face an uphill climb in its pursuit of the storied studio. The company has been at the center of M&A speculation for months. David Ellison’s Skydance Media has been circling a deal to take control of Paramount Global by acquiring the preferred voting shares owned by controlling shareholder Shari Redstone through holding company National Amusements Inc.

