Byrne to race Hesketh F1 car again in Mondello anniversary meeting

Byrne to race Hesketh again at Mondello

Former Grand Prix racer Tommy Byrne will return to his roots later this month by racing at Mondello Park, the Irish circuit where he raced in Formula Ford during his formative years.

Byrne will race a Hesketh 308 Formula 1 car in the Derek Bell Trophy races during the circuit's 50th anniversary race meeting on August 18-19, returning to the cockpit of the ex-James Hunt Hesketh that he drove in the Historic F1 race supporting the British Grand Prix last month.

The car, which is owned by Northern Irishman James Hagan, will compete against Formula 5000, Formula 2 and Formula Atlantic cars.

"I'm so excited to be back at Mondello Park where it all started for me 42 years ago," said Byrne.

"To drive James Hunt's F1 car is also a huge honour for me.

"I would like to thank James Hagan and Mondello Park for giving me this opportunity!"

Byrne's rise to prominence was meteoric and he rocketed from grass track racing with Minis in Dundalk, via Mondello Park, to Formula 1 in just four short years.

His early Formula Ford races at the Irish track helped him learn racecraft against some very experienced racers.

Byrne's results in Formula Ford in 1981 catapulted him into the British Formula 3 Championship in 1982, which he duly won despite missing several races while making his F1 debut.

Roddy Greene, General Manager at Mondello Park, said: "We are delighted to have Tommy Byrne racing at our Historic Racing Festival.

"As we celebrate our 50th Anniversary it's great to have one of Ireland's greatest ever racing talents take to the track in an historic F1 car."