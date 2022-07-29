BYREDO Releases "Summer Friend" Swimsuit with Stockholm Surfboard Club

In collaboration with Scandi clothing store Stockholm Surfboard Club, cult beauty brand BYREDO has unveiled a limited-edition swimsuit called "Summer Friend."

Falling under the brand's Byproduct line, which houses all of its non-beauty related launches, the swimsuit draws inspiration from surfing culture and pays homage to the long days of the Scandinavian summer. "Summer Friend" takes you back to making memories in Stockholm’s famous Archipelagos, surrounded by boundless sea and natural beauty.

Available in two subtle colorways of mauve and black, the swimsuit features a bold white BYREDO logo on the front and boasts a flattering asymmetric silhouette. Retailing for £160 (approximately $195 USD), the swimsuit is available in limited quantities. The new launch comes shortly after BYREDO teased its foray into the metaverse, through a range of customized digital scents.

The "Summer Friend" swimsuit is exclusively available for purchase from the BYREDO website.