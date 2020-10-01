Byredo Makeup Is Here & (As We Expected) It’s Stunning

When it comes to highly covetable beauty brands, few have created such a dedicated following as Byredo. Whether it's the restock of a cult-status candle or a new limited-edition collab, the unique-fragrance favorite's creations have a lot going on. And, although previously Byredo could only be experienced via scent, today marks a thrilling milestone: the debut of its inaugural makeup collection.
The new collection, which is available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue, includes everything from mascara to multiuse color sticks, all with a signature Byredo twist (think Cheeky shade names like Kumato and Sauce). "I founded Byredo almost 15 years ago, but about five years ago, I started to feel like makeup could be a strong physical manifestation of beauty at Byredo, in contrast to fragrance, which was in a sense invisible," founder Ben Gorham tells Refinery29. What really makes the collection shine is its creation in partnership with one of the coolest visionaries in today's beauty industry: British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench — whose work can be instantly recognized across editorials and runway shows. "I came across the work of Isamaya Ffrench, which I was extremely drawn to, and it created this discussion about this idea that I thought color could be an important pillar at Byredo," Gorham explains. "Two years later, and here we are."
Ahead, take a stroll through the full collection in all of its stunning glory — and start making those wish lists now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?