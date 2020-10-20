Byredo Are Launching A Range Of Candles And They're Only £5

From ELLE

Ikea and Byredo may both have Swedish roots, but that’s about the extent of their similarities. Now, however, the two are coming together on a collaborative line of candles, which will land in Ikea stores next month.

Titled Osynlig, which is Swedish for ‘invisible’, the line comprises 13 candles with prices starting from £5 (a Byredo candle, for contrast, costs £59).

So, how does a famously affordable furniture store come to collaborate with one of the world’s most in-demand perfumers? 'I really enjoyed the idea of being able to make interesting products accessible to as many people as possible,' Gorham told WWD. Ikea was 'one of the few [with which] I could actually develop and manufacture a product of this quality, yet make it available at that type of price point', he said.

Indeed, there’s weighty levels of thought behind these candles. Each one is encased in a decorative, hand-thrown ceramic pot, which is intended to be kept and reused. The hues of the glaze on each candle have been chosen by Gorham to reflect the ingredients inside each blend.

The scents are divided into three categories – fresh, floral and woody – and sound as innovative and unique as you’d expect from the man behind such olfactory hits as Blanche and Flowerhead. There’s Peach Blossom and Bamboo, Swedish Birch and Juniper, and Tobacco and Honey to name just a few.

'The way your home smells is very emotional and plays a huge part in how you feel being there,' said Gorham on the partnership. 'It isn’t just about things being functional and practical, it’s the place where you come together with family and friends and make memories. We’ve developed an array of smells highlighting the idea that everyone has a different relationship to scents, and nothing is right or wrong.'

The collaboration also chimes with Ikea’s love for adaptability and personalisation, with all 13 scents designed to be burnt alone or layered together, creating your own personal home fragrance.

Ikea x Byredo Osynlig will launch into Ikea stores in November.

