Byredo, the celeb-approved fragrance brand, is finally launching a makeup line

If you’ve been a Byredo fan — whether it’s the brand’s iconic scents or fragrant candles made for your entire house — you’ll be excited to learn that the luxe beauty brand is finally stepping into makeup.

WWD reports that Byredo has teamed up with makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench on a Byredo makeup collection, set to drop Oct. 1.

A brand built on storytelling and the communication of ideas, Byredo quickly escalated up through the ranks of fragrances for its unique, personalized scents that offered consumers the opportunity to own a bit of luxury for themselves.

Celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Bosworth, Sienna Miller and more have sworn by the brand’s Gypsy Water as their signature scent, so it’s arguable that a makeup collaboration may just be Hollywood’s newest fave.

Playing on Gorham’s affinity for color — something he explained “seemed like a very visual, visceral manifestation of the brand” — both Ben Gorham (Byredo’s founder) and Ffrench worked to develop the makeup products “that would allow people to play with their identity and decorate their face,” Ffrench told the publication.

Part of the collection, the Colour Sticks come in 16 different shades that are universally flattering, easily blendable and multi-faceted in approach. The Colour Sticks show that makeup can be art — the collection is built like curved, metallic packaging of golds and silvers.

“I wanted to have a product that wasn’t really defined by your skin tone and how you should wear it,” Ffrench told WWD.

As if tapping into the makeup industry wasn’t exciting enough for the brand, Gorham is also focused on making the makeup playful and malleable to the needs of the consumer. Essentially, he doesn’t want us to take things too seriously.

“I think the cosmetics industry can take itself very seriously,” said Ffrench, who created a palette for the collaboration called Corporate Colours, which has “like the browns and the taupes — the boring colors [that] everybody actually does want to wear.” Lol, very cute.

There’s a palette, the Sciomancer palette, that is also inspired by Black music artist Yves Tumor. Muses, according to Ffrench, are hard to come by.

“It’s quite hard to find a muse these days because there are just so many people doing the same thing,” Ffrench said to WWD. “[Yves is] really expressive. His fashion sense is amazing. His music is amazing. He’s a great performer [and] loves wearing makeup — so I created that palette with somebody like him in mind.”

“We’re choosing unconventional characters as the muses for some of our collections, and it feels a lot more authentic than being just like, ‘here’s another pretty model,’” she said.

