Bypass route completed to keep heavy trucks out of downtown Homestead

By the end of November, heavy trucks will not be permitted to travel through the city of Homestead’s historic downtown district.

Instead, truck drivers will have to use a bypass route completed by the Florida Department of Transportation this week, according to a city press release.

The Krome Avenue Bypass is designed to keep tractor trailers from west of Krome Avenue to east of U.S. 1 along Southwest 312th Street (Campbell Drive), Southwest 336th Street (Davis Parkway) and Palm Drive in both Homestead and Florida City, Homestead officials said.

“The much-anticipated Truck Bypass will remove heavy traffic from Homestead’s Historic Downtown District and contribute to an overall quieter and more pleasant pedestrian experience,” the city said in a statement.

Homestead police officers have been issuing, and will continue to issue, warnings to truck drivers violating the bypass requirement, and by Wednesday, Nov. 24, truckers not using the bypass will receive a traffic citation, according to the press release.