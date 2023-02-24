BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Projected to Hit USD 157 Billion at a 15.25% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Increasing employment rate as well as the rapid rate of industrialization are driving the global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market.

New York, US, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market : By System, By System By End-User Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 15.25% to attain a valuation of around USD 157 Billion by the end of 2030.

Competitive Analysis

In order to improve performance, businesses in the BYOD and Corporate Mobility sector strive to offer end users improved device security and management solutions. To expand their footprints in this market and remain competitive over the long term, businesses are using both organic methods like product creation and enhancement and inorganic ones like expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The prominent players in the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market are

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc (US)

Blackberry Limited (Canada)

Infosys Limited (India)

IBM Corporation (US)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

SAP SE (Germany)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India).

AT&T (US)

Honeywell International (US)

Capgemini (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Accenture (US)

HCL Technologies (India).

BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 157 Billion (2030) Market CAGR during 2022-2030 15.25% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing employment rate as well as the rapid rate of industrialization are driving the global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market :

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/byod-enterprise-mobility-market-6699



Story continues

Segmentation

The market is divided into software segments for managing devices, applications, data, emails, telecom expenses, and other things.

The market is divided into segments based on security, including identity access management, device security, application security, content security, network security, and multiple-user management.

The market is divided into managed and professional services based on the type of service.

The market is divided into cloud and on-premise deployment segments.

The market is divided into BFSI, automotive, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and others based on end-users.

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the globe according to geography.

Over the projection period from 2018 to 2023, it is anticipated that the global market for BYOD and enterprise mobility would expand significantly. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are all investigated in terms of the geographical study of the BYOD and enterprise mobility market.

Due to the expanding market for cloud-based applications, North America currently controls the BYOD and enterprise mobility markets. Due to the quick adoption of industrial trends, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience one of the fastest growth rates in the world. Due to the rising propensity of businesses to use mobile devices for business reasons, these regions have the greatest adoption rates for BYOD solutions.

Market Analysis:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.25 percent over the projection period, the global market for BYOD and enterprise mobility is anticipated to increase from USD 39.04 billion in 2022 to USD 157 billion by 2030. Employees can use their personal devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops, for work thanks to BYOD (bring your own device) and corporate mobility. The company, its employees, and the expansion of the market as a whole are seen to benefit from higher productivity, more employee happiness, and lower hardware costs.

Yet, the main issue with IT and other security concerns may have an impact on the company's financial resources and restrain market expansion.

The adoption of cloud-based services by expanding SMEs and the high demand for BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions from a variety of industries, including energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecommunications, and transportation and logistics, are expected to drive the growth of the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market. The global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market is being driven by the growing economy, urbanisation, employment rate, and rate of industrialization.

Employees' growing propensity to use personal computing devices like smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets is anticipated to drive the growth of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market as companies have gotten more accepting of this trend.

bring your own technology Employee productivity grows and the company benefits as a result of a trend in an organisation that permits employees to work on projects on mobile devices both at and away from their workplaces. This benefits the organisation by lowering the cost of infrastructure while also enabling the staff to work more productively. Other variables that are anticipated to fuel market expansion include on-going smart society reforms and a growing emphasis on mobile application development. Yet, increased security worries about device theft or cloud-based security may impede the market expansion for BYOD and business mobility.

In order to effectively combat the expanding number of threats, major competitors in the BYOD security industry are investing enormous sums of money in their research and development of new security solutions.

Some of the factors propelling the growth of the BYOD and enterprise mobility market include decreased hardware costs, a rise in smartphone adoption, and rising demand for workplace mobility software in major corporations. Due to the expansion of cloud-based applications in the area, the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility industry has considerable prospects in North America and Europe. Also, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific would hold a significant portion of the market throughout the projection period.

