Bynum leads No. 23 Providence past Villanova 70-65

  • Providence's Devin Carter, left, dunks the ball past Villanova's Cam Whitmore during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    Providence's Devin Carter, left, dunks the ball past Villanova's Cam Whitmore during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
  • Villanova's Justin Moore, left, dribbles the ball past Providence's Alyn Breed during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    Villanova's Justin Moore, left, dribbles the ball past Providence's Alyn Breed during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
  • Villanova's Brandon Slater (34) goes up for a shot against Providence's Bryce Hopkins (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
  • Villanova's Eric Dixon, right, shoots the ball past Providence's Ed Croswell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
  • Villanova's Eric Dixon takes a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
AARON BRACY
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova 70-65 on Sunday.

The game was played at the Wells Fargo Center and ended about an hour before the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game the street at Lincoln Financial Field. There were some Eagles chants and plenty of green jerseys throughout the arena.

Ed Croswell scored 14 points, Bryce Hopkins had 13 and Devin Carter chipped in 12 for the Friars (17-5, 9-2 Big East). Providence trailed by seven midway in the second half before rallying.

Cam Whitmore had 21 points to lead Villanova (10-11, 4-6), which returned to the court after an eight-day layoff. Eric Dixon added 14 points and Caleb Daniels and Brandon Slater had 10 apiece for the Wildcats.

Providence was clinging to a one-point lead in the final minute when Bynum converted a turnaround, step-back jumper off one foot with 24.7 seconds to play. After a Villanova turnover, Bynum was fouled and made both free throws during a one-and-one situation with 13 seconds left to clinch the victory.

It was the second game back in the lineup after missing four due to an abdominal strain for Bynum, who transferred to Providence from Saint Joseph’s.

Justin Moore returned to action for Villanova for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles’ in Villanova’s 50-44 Elite Eight victory over Houston last spring.

The home crowd roared when Moore was introduced last in the Wildcats’ starting lineup and cheered again when the 6-foot-4 senior guard made his first basket on a left-handed layup three minutes into the game. Moore finished with five points.

Whitmore’s corner 3 broke a 42-all tie and started a 7-0 Villanova second-half run. The spurt ended with an inside basket by Whitmore that made it 49-42 with 10:41 to play, matching the Wildcats’ largest lead to that point.

But then Providence got hot from long range. The Friars missed their first 11 tries from beyond the arc before finding their strokes.

Hopkins’ 3 with 6:44 left put the Friars in front 58-55. Bynum came up big during that stretch, scoring 10 points during a Providence run over 4:44 on a pair of 3s and two layups.

The Friars’ advantage increased to six when Bynum and Noah Locke hit 3s on consecutive trips down the floor from the opposite sides of the court, making it 64-58 with 3:57 left. But Villanova scored five of the next seven, capped by another Whitmore 3, to pull within 66-65 with 1:54 remaining before Bynum sealed it.

MOORE RETURNS

Moore was projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in last year’s NBA draft before his injury. He will have to shake off rust and show scouts he is healthy to get back to that point. But there definitely were good signs for Moore, including when he drove hard to the basket for a bucket with 4 ½ minutes left in the first half.

Moore had four points, three rebounds and an assist in the opening 20 minutes to help the Wildcats take a 31-28 lead at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars have a big matchup at No. 13 Xavier on Wednesday as they look to repeat as Big East Conference regular-season champs. They started play on Sunday a half-game behind the Musketeers in the Big East. Win or lose, Providence is in good position to reach its seventh NCAA tournament appearance in 12 years under coach Ed Cooley. The Friars also have the talent for a second straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Villanova: With Moore back and Villanova looking energized, the Wildcats will look to climb out of the middle of the pack and up the Big East standings. They have won seven of the last nine regular-season conference titles and could make a late-season push with Moore back. All of those championships, of course, were under former coach Jay Wright, who surprisingly retired after last season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Villanova: Jordan Longino (left hamstring) missed his sixth straight contest. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 6.2 points per contest.

UP NEXT

Providence: At No. 13 Xavier on Wednesday.

Villanova: At No. 16 Marquette on Wednesday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

