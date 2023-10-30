Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.09

The board of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.09 per share on the 21st of November. The dividend yield is 1.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Byline Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Byline Bancorp has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 4 years. Based on its last earnings report however, the payout ratio is at a comfortable 14%, meaning that Byline Bancorp may be able to sustain this dividend for future years if it continues on this earnings trend.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 0.5% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 16% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Byline Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 4 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Byline Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 26% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We should note that Byline Bancorp has issued stock equal to 17% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We Really Like Byline Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Byline Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

