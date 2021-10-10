After Byju's Stops Ads Featuring Shah Rukh Khan Due to Aryan Khan’s Arrest, Twitterverse Comes Out in Support of King Khan

#AryanKhan is an adult, and the choices he makes are his own. His father #ShahRukhKhan doesn't drag him to those questionable parties and ask him to take d*ugs.

So I really don't see the point of treating #SRK as if he has committed a crime.

Anyway, #byjus is a shit app. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/97uL0ZApcR

— §åmGïll 🌟 (@JDBtheROCKING6) October 10, 2021