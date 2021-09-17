BYJU'S FutureSchool Joins Top Math Educators to Host Free Virtual Math Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / BYJU'S FutureSchool , the world's leading online education platform, recently announced the upcoming CreatorSpace: MathMagic, a free virtual math event designed to make math education fun for young learners. BYJU'S will host the event alongside such prominent math education experts as GeoGebra CTO Michael Borcherds and Stanford Professor of Mathematics Education Dr. Jo Boaler .

CreatorSpace: MathMagic is open to students between 6 and 18 years of age and their parents. The event officially begins on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 am ET.

The MathMagic event plays a crucial role in BYJU'S FutureSchool's CreatorSpace, a virtual interactive learning series that takes on different topics every month. The two-hour, action-packed CreatorSpace event brings in speakers from different fields and touches upon a key theme aimed at inspiring students.

"CreatorSpace: MathMagic aims to inspire, educate and empower enthusiastic minds. The goal is to make math fun by answering pertinent questions in our daily lives using mathematics and focusing on alleviating the fear associated with the study of math," said Trupti Mukker, leader and executive at WhiteHat Jr. "Experts like Boaler and Borcherds will review mathematical concepts by visualizing mathematics and helping children build a math mindset through engaging activities."

At CreatorSpace, students enjoy the opportunity to engage with world-renowned experts while participating in activities centered on a variety of subjects, including mathematics, gaming, coding, music and animation. This enriching, interactive approach to education has transformed CreatorSpace into one of the most anticipated series of its kind in the online education marketplace.

Previous CreatorSpace events have featured global STEM leaders in the fields of coding, gaming, math, satellites and space exploration.

September's MathMagic event will be hosted and moderated by actor, model and television presenter Samir Kochhar. MathMagic is completely free for all students and their parents. Learners can sign up for the event at creatorspace.byjusfutureschool.com .

About BYJU'S FutureSchool

BYJU'S FutureSchool is the leading creator of interactive ed-tech programs in the world. BYJU'S goal is to help students discover a passion for learning through the combination of engaging, hands-on educational activities, skilled educators, interactive content and technology, and program personalization. Every student has access to BYJU'S cutting-edge programs through one-on-one instruction, live teacher-to-student courses, and self-guided videos centered on math, science, reading, coding and music. Each unique course delivers a best-in-class visual learning experience. BYJU'S focuses on creating lifelong learners and carving a path for learning at the cross-section of personalized learning methodologies and mobile, interactive content. Find out more at BYJUSFutureSchool.com.

About Jo Boaler

Dr. Jo Boaler was recently named by the BBC as one of the eight educators "changing the face of education." Dr. Boaler is a former London-based math teacher and current Stanford Professor. Dr. Boa is the author of 18 books and numerous articles, and once served as a White House presenter. Her latest book is Limitless Mind: Learn, Lead, and Live without Barriers. Dr. Boaler is also the co-founder of YouCubed. She is currently working with colleagues to create a new mathematics framework for the state of California, and is helping to spearhead a K-12 Data Science Initiative.

About Michael Borcherds

Michael Borcherds has served as the CTO at GeoGebra since 2011. Borcherds was once a math teacher, but he has maintained a lifelong interest in computers. Borcherds helped grow the GeoGebra user base to more than 100 million users around the world. He also solidified GeoGebra's vision of making world-leading mathematics software available to students and teachers everywhere.

