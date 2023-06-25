B.C. New Democrats win both byelections, keep seats on Island and Vancouver

LANGFORD, B.C. — British Columbia's New Democrats posted victories in two byelections Saturday, keeping seats held earlier this year by a former premier and a cabinet minister.

Community activist Joan Phillip won by a large margin in the urban Vancouver-Mount Pleasant constituency, receiving almost 68 per cent of the vote, while Ravi Parmar was elected with 53 per cent of the vote in the southern Vancouver Island riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca.

Both ridings, with Langford previously being held by former premier John Horgan, and Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, represented by former cabinet minister Melanie Mark, were considered NDP strongholds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Horgan attended the victory celebration at the NDP's Langford-Juan de Fuca campaign headquarters, where he took pleasure in posting the election results on chalkboard at the front of the room.

The Conservative Party of B.C., who did not run candidates in either riding in the 2020 provincial election, placed second in Langford-Juan de Fuca, with local realtor Mike Harris receiving almost 20 per cent of the vote.

Both ridings have been vacant since late March following the departures from the legislature of Horgan and Mark.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press