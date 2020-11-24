‘Bye bye Trump’: Ilhan Omar and others celebrate as president finally begins transition

Ilhan Omar and others celebrate as president finally begins transition process (Getty Images)

Ilhan Omar and others celebrated as Donald Trump finally allowed the transition process to start.

The move, which Mr Trump said was “in the best interests of our country”, sparked glee among the outgoing president’s critics.

“Bye, bye Trump,” tweeted Ms Ilhan moments after Mr Trump’s announcement.

The Minnesota congresswoman was the subject of a string of racist rants from Mr Trump during the campaign.

He questioned if Ms Ilhan, who became an American citizen after she arrived in the US as a teenage refugee, was an illegal immigrant and encouraged his supporters when they chanted “lock her up.”

Mr Trump also claimed that Ms Ilhan “hated” the US and predicted she would win him her home state, which he comfortably lost.

The president also peddled debunked right-wing conspiracy theories that she had married her brother to secure him a green card.

Meanwhile Ms Omar won her own election easily with more than 64 per cent of the vote in her district.

Ms Ilhan was not the only one taking enjoyment in the president’s position.

“Hallelujah,” tweeted out Samantha Power, the former US ambassador to the United Nations.